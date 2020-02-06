Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Lions

Offensive MVP

Sophomore forward Filip Petrusev pounded away inside for 21 points and six rebounds. Petrusev made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, but he spent most of the night at the free-throw line after drawing fouls on LMU frontcourt players. Petrusev made 11 of 15 foul shots.

Defensive MVP

Corey Kispert got off to a shaky start defending standout wing Eli Scott, but he eventually found his footing. Scott was responsible for LMU’s first seven points with five points and an assist, but he ended the half with just seven points. Much like the first meeting, Scott eventually got his points (15), but some came long after the issue had been decided. Kispert had five steals. Scott finished with six turnovers.

Key moment

Gonzaga took command in the second half with a 17-4 spurt to open up a 22-point edge. Ryan Woolridge had a layup and Corey Kispert connected on two 3-pointers. The Lions helped out with several turnovers that GU converted into points. Admon Gilder’s 3-pointer capped the run.