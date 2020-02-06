Girls basketball: Taylor Lyons scores 13 points, Deer Park defeats Lakeside
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
Taylor Lyons scored 13 points and Deer Park beat visiting Lakeside 40-21 in a Northeast A league game on Thursday.
Darian Herring added nine points for the Stags (14-5, 8-3).
Katye Ustimenko led the Eagles (1-19, 0-12) with eight points.
Freeman 44, Medical Lake 30: Anna Chisholm scored 13 points and the Scotties (18-2, 12-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-10, 9-2).
Ellie Acord led Medical Lake with 11 points.
Riverside 59, Newport 46: Brittney Nortz scored 17 points and the visiting Rams (7-13, 4-8) beat the Grizzlies (7-13, 2-10).
Aquinna Riggles and Sam Riggles added 13 points apiece for Riverside.
Alika Robinson led Newport with 26 points.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 83, Colfax 58: Maisie Burnham scored 36 points and the visiting Lancers (19-1, 12-0) downed the Bulldogs (13-7, 7-5).
Asher Cai led Colfax with 19 points. Aleena Cook added 29 points for Liberty.
Kettle Falls 49, Northwest Christian 35: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (13-7, 6-4) downed the visiting Crusaders (12-8, 5-5).
Chiara Carey led Northwest Christian with 12 points.
Reardan 60, Asotin 20: Madalyn Dewey scored 24 points and the Indians (11-9, 7-5) beat the visiting Panthers (3-16, 3-8).
Kim Dewey added 16 points for Reardan. Kayla Paine led Asotin with 13 points.
Davenport 50, St. George’s 40: Lainy Jacobsen scored 19 points and the visiting Gorillas (14-4, 7-2) beat the Dragons (16-4, 9-1).
Darby Soliday added 13 points for Davenport.
Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 12 points.
Northeast 1B
Inchelium 56, Cusick 29: Grace Kohler scored 11 points and the Hornets (16-2, 11-1) beat the visiting Panthers (1-13, 1-13).
Teresa Campbell led Cusick with 18 points.
Idaho
Bonners Ferry 56, Kellogg 48: Holly Ansley scored 16 points and the Badgers (9-10, 3-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (12-7, 3-3).
Baylee Blackmore added 13 points for Bonners Ferry.
Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 14 points.
Wallace 47, Kootenai 13.
