Girls basketball: Taylor Lyons scores 13 points, Deer Park defeats Lakeside

From staff reports

Taylor Lyons scored 13 points and Deer Park beat visiting Lakeside 40-21 in a Northeast A league game on Thursday.

Darian Herring added nine points for the Stags (14-5, 8-3).

Katye Ustimenko led the Eagles (1-19, 0-12) with eight points.

Freeman 44, Medical Lake 30: Anna Chisholm scored 13 points and the Scotties (18-2, 12-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-10, 9-2).

Ellie Acord led Medical Lake with 11 points.

Riverside 59, Newport 46: Brittney Nortz scored 17 points and the visiting Rams (7-13, 4-8) beat the Grizzlies (7-13, 2-10).

Aquinna Riggles and Sam Riggles added 13 points apiece for Riverside.

Alika Robinson led Newport with 26 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 83, Colfax 58: Maisie Burnham scored 36 points and the visiting Lancers (19-1, 12-0) downed the Bulldogs (13-7, 7-5).

Asher Cai led Colfax with 19 points. Aleena Cook added 29 points for Liberty.

Kettle Falls 49, Northwest Christian 35: Mya Edwards scored 19 points and the Bulldogs (13-7, 6-4) downed the visiting Crusaders (12-8, 5-5).

Chiara Carey led Northwest Christian with 12 points.

Reardan 60, Asotin 20: Madalyn Dewey scored 24 points and the Indians (11-9, 7-5) beat the visiting Panthers (3-16, 3-8).

Kim Dewey added 16 points for Reardan. Kayla Paine led Asotin with 13 points.

Davenport 50, St. George’s 40: Lainy Jacobsen scored 19 points and the visiting Gorillas (14-4, 7-2) beat the Dragons (16-4, 9-1).

Darby Soliday added 13 points for Davenport.

Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 12 points.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 56, Cusick 29: Grace Kohler scored 11 points and the Hornets (16-2, 11-1) beat the visiting Panthers (1-13, 1-13).

Teresa Campbell led Cusick with 18 points.

Idaho

Bonners Ferry 56, Kellogg 48: Holly Ansley scored 16 points and the Badgers (9-10, 3-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (12-7, 3-3).

Baylee Blackmore added 13 points for Bonners Ferry.

Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 14 points.

Wallace 47, Kootenai 13.