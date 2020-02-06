Boys basketball: Brandon Field’s 25 points helps Lakeside upset Deer Park
Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
Brandon Field scored 25 points and visiting Lakeside beat Deer Park 64-61 in a Northeast A league game on Thursday.
Evan Homen added nine points for the Eagles (6-13, 4-8).
Jobi Gelder led the Stags (14-6, 7-4) with 28 points.
Freeman 67, Medical Lake 62: Gabe Tippett scored 22 points and the Scotties (15-5, 9-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (15-4, 8-3).
Boen Phelps added 15 points for Freeman, and Kaleb Ohler scored 10. Jordan Petersen led Medical Lake with 28 points.
Newport 69, Riverside 50: Sam Thomas scored 19 points and the Grizzlies (13-7, 7-5) beat the visiting Rams (5-15, 1-11).
Michael Owen added 17 points for Newport.
Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 15 points, and Brady Supanchick scored 14.
Northeast 2B
Liberty 77, Colfax 75: Tayshawn Colvin hit the go-ahead jumper with 3 seconds left and finished the night with 23 points and the visiting Lancers (20-0, 12-0) edged the Bulldogs (14-6, 7-3).
John Lustig led Colfax with 36 points.
Kettle Falls 45, Northwest Christian 34: Matthew Thompson scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (13-7, 7-3) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-19, 0-10).
Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 12 points.
Reardan 58, Asotin 39: Zane Perleberg scored 31 points and the Indians (12-8, 6-5) beat the visiting Panthers (4-16, 2-8).
Preston Overberg led Asotin with 12 points.
St. George’s 69, Davenport 45: Nick Watkins scored 25 points and the Dragons (17-3, 10-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (7-11, 5-4).
Dan Rigsby added 15 points for St. George’s. AJ Floyd led Davenport with 24 points.
Tekoa-Rosalia 66, Upper Columbia Academy 45: Anthony Gehring scored 23 points and the visiting Timberwolves (8-12, 2-8) beat the Lions (0-11, 0-11).
Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 16 points.
Northeast 1B
Cusick 65, Inchelium 64: Devin BrownEagle drained the game-winning shot with 7 seconds left and the visiting Panthers (15-4, 12-1) beat the Hornets (9-9, 7-5).
Colton Seymour added 16 points for Cusick.
Isaiah Seymour led Inchelium with 19 points.
Valley Christian 59, Northport 35: Adam Bruno scored 14 points and the visiting Panthers (8-8) defeated the Mustangs (1-16) in a nonleague game.
Ty Williams and Jacob Corcoran had eight points apiece for Northport.
Nonleague
Springdale 58, Harrington 28: Ethan Johnson-Miller scored 13 points and the Chargers (6-9) beat the visiting Panthers (6-6) in a nonleague game.
Avery Kitt added 12 points and seven steals. Riley Roller led Harrington with 11 points.
Idaho
Lake City 65, Lewiston 59: Zach Johnson scored 18 points and the Timberwolves (13-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Bengals (11-5, 2-3).
Kolton Mitchell added 15 points for Lake City, and Jack Kiesbuy scored 14. Kash Lanf led Lewiston with 13 points.
Kellogg 73, Bonners Ferry 55: Graden Nearing scored 23 points and the visiting Wildcats (10-6, 3-1) beat the Badgers (5-10, 2-2).
Ethan Hubbard led Bonners Ferry with 11 points.
Post Falls 47, Coeur d’Alene 30.
Timberlake 47, Priest River 44.
