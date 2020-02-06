Borja Fernandez sparks Montana State past Idaho, 72-50

Staff and wire reports

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Borja Fernandez came off the bench to score 18 points, carrying Montana State to a 72-50 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (12-10, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Mychael Paulo added 10 points. Jubrile Belo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho scored a season-low 18 second-half points.

“We hit some shots which kept us in it (in the first half) but we just felt it getting away from us a little bit,” Idaho head coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “(Montana State) bothered us defensively … we didn’t get clean looks like we wanted to.”

Trevon Allen had 19 points for the Vandals (6-16, 2-9). Damen Thacker added 10 points.

Allen now has 1,152 career points. He moved into 13th place on the Vandals’ all-time scoring list.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho 71-68 on Jan. 9. Idaho plays Montana at home on Saturday.