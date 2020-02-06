Area women’s basketball: Idaho falls to Big Sky-leading Montana State

From staff reports

Oliana Squires and Darian White scored 12 points apiece, and Montana State beat Idaho 62-56 Thursday night in Moscow in a showdown of the Big Sky Conference’s top two teams.

The Bobcats (14-6, 10-1) trailed 51-45 with six minutes left but closed the game on a 17-5 run. MSU took the lead for good on Blaire Braxton’s layup with 59 seconds remaining.

Gina Marxen tallied 20 points and five assists for the Vandals (13-7, 8-3). Lizzy Klinker added 12 points, and Beyonce Bea had 10.

Montana State won despite committing a season-high 21 turnovers. The Bobcats won their sixth straight and avenged their lone conference loss, a 69-68 double-overtime defeat to Idaho on Jan. 9.

Montana 77, Eastern Washington 56: McKenzie Johnston totaled 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Grizzlies (12-9, 7-5 Big Sky) beat the Eagles (2-18, 1-10) at Reese Court.

Abby Anderson added 15 points and Emma Stockholm scored 12 for Montana, which won in Cheney for the first time since 2012.

Kennedy Dickie led EWU with 13 points. Bella Cravens totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth career double-double, and Jenna Dick added 10 points.

About 3,000 elementary students attended the 11 a.m. game as part of Kids Day.