Area Sports Menu for Friday, February 7

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Pomona-Pitzer, 2 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, Utah at Washington, both 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GNL: Cheney at East Valley, West Valley at Pullman, both 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Deer Park, 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Wilbur-Creston at Chewelah, 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, both 7:30 p.m. SE 1B: Touchet at Colton, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Oakesdale, all 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Priest River at Wallace, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Idaho 5A District I-II: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston at Lake City, both 6:30 p.m. GNL: West Valley at Pullman, Cheney at East Valley, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Deer Park, 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Wilbur-Creston at Chewelah, 6 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, both 6 p.m. SE 1B: Touchet at Colton, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Oakesdale, all 6 p.m. Nonleague: Genesis Prep at Priest River, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KIJHL: Beaver Valley at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Softball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Redlands (DH), noon.

Swimming

College women: WAC: New Mexico State at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Montana at Gonzaga, Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, both 4 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Oregon, TBA.

Track and field

College indoor: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Idaho Team Challenge; Whitworth at Mountain State Games Multis in Pocatello.

Wrestling

High school: District 8 3A at Rogers HS, District 7 1A at Freeman HS, both 4 p.m.; GSL 4A Championships at Central Valley HS, District 7 2A at Central Valley HS, both 5.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.