Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo returns
Wed., Feb. 5, 2020
An annual celebration of all things outdoors is scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23. The Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo features all sorts of outdoor recreation and travel. In its fourth year, the event also offers plenty of gear giveaways and booths staffed by outdoor industry experts.
Online tickets cost $9. To register, visit spokaneoutdoorexpo.com/.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com