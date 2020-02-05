SWX Home
Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo returns

The gears of a Pinarello bike are seen during the Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo at the Spokane Convention Center on Feb. 24, 2019. The expo is a two-day event with a range of products and activities related to hiking, biking, camping golf and more. Libby Kamrowski/ THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (Libby Kamrowski / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

An annual celebration of all things outdoors is scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23. The Spokane Great Outdoors & Bike Expo features all sorts of outdoor recreation and travel. In its fourth year, the event also offers plenty of gear giveaways and booths staffed by outdoor industry experts.

Online tickets cost $9. To register, visit spokaneoutdoorexpo.com/.

