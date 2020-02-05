Sounders sign Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade to address position of need

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

The Sounders announced the signing of Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade on Wednesday to help fill a hole in their lineup.

Gomez Andrade, 27, was acquired via transfer from Argentine side Union de Santa Fe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Sounders are utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) provided by MLS.

Gomez Andrade’s arrival is pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

“(Yeimar) brings a wealth of athleticism and experience to a position of need for us,” said Garth Lagerwey, Sounders general manager and president of soccer, in a news release. “Combined with (new designated player) Joao Paulo, we’ve now added a pair of key offseason pieces that puts our roster in a good spot as the season approaches.”

Joao Paulo, a Brazilian midfielder signed in January, helps the Sounders replace midfielder Victor Rodriguez, a former designated player now in Spain. Gomez Andrade helps replace defenders Roman Torres and Kim Kee-hee, who had their contract options declined after helping the club win the MLS Cup in November. Sounders veteran center back Chad Marshall also retired last season.

Gomez Andrade, who’ll occupy an international spot on the Sounders roster, spent the past three seasons with Union de Santa Fe. He started all 64 of his league appearances and scored five goals during his stint with the club.

“I had the chance to scout Yeimar a couple of times in Argentina for Union de Santa Fe, and he had dominant performances at central defender,” said Chris Henderson, the Sounders vice president of soccer and sporting director, in a news release. “He reads the game well and is a strong one-on-one defender. He anticipates and intercepts balls in transition from defense to attack and is very fast.”

The Sounders held a closed-door scrimmage against Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, which they won 6-2. Seattle will depart Thursday to Mexico City for the final stage of its preseason training.

The 2020 campaign begins with a two-legged series against CD Olimpia in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. The first match is Feb. 20 in Honduras and the second is Feb. 27 at CenturyLink Field.