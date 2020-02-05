Registration open for Othello crane festival

From staff reports

Registration for the 2020 Othello Crane Festival opened on Saturday. Wildlife viewing and geology tours sell out quickly, and people are urged to register early for the three-day event, which runs from March 20-22.

“The Othello Sandhill Crane Festival is a wonderful small town festival,” said Dan Haas, Visitor Services Manager for Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. “The entire community pitches in to make it a regional attraction.”

This year, featured speakers include Sarah Koenigsberg, who will explain the roles beavers play in our world, and Dr. Kaeli Swift, who will discuss how birds deal with changes in the environment.

“The quality and credentials of speakers, exhibitors and tour guides that the festival brings in is really amazing,” added Haas. “Many of the people involved are the top expert in their field in the region and even the world.”

In addition to the Sandhill crane tours, other events include a birding hike, the ever-popular Ice Age Floods and Channeled Scablands tours, and a variety of lectures, ranging from wildlife to geology to climate change to the use of drones in agriculture.

Most activities and lectures during the main festival day on Saturday are included with paid admission. Tours and special events are an additional charge.

Spaces for tours and special events are limited and fill fast. A full program and online registration can be found at the Festival’s website: othellosandhillcranefestival.org.