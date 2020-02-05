Prep wrestling: Postseason begins for Washington wrestlers with district tournaments

The Washington dual season is over, league champions have been crowned and area wrestlers are now aiming for spots at the annual Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.

That pursuit begins this week in district tournaments around Eastern Washington before next week’s state-qualifying regional tournaments.

Many of these wrestlers have already faced off this season in league matches, but now seeding is on the line, with the opportunity to prove their team’s strength against rival schools in a tournament setting.

Here’s a look at area district tournaments and the state’s top wrestlers, per Washington Wrestling Report.

4A: Mead has been the class of the district’s 4A schools the past four years, often earning a state trophy and finishing the highest of 4A schools in the Greater Spokane League.

The Panthers enter districts ranked sixth in the state, despite being edged by rival and 3A power Mt. Spokane 33-26 for the GSL crown last week. They hope for another strong finish at districts, hosted by Central Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Mead’s Chase Randall (126 pounds) and Central Valley defending state champ Braxton Mikesell (285) take No. 1 rankings into districts.

Gonzaga Prep freshman Q’Veli Quintanilla (126) is ranked second, while University’s Kyler Anstrom (152) is ranked third.

3A: Defending 3A state champion and top-ranked Mt. Spokane won its second straight GSL title last week.

Now the Wildcats are ready to flex their depth at the district tournament at Rogers on Friday and Saturday, and have potential state medal-winners in several weight classes.

There’s plenty of individual talent in this district, led by North Central’s defending state champ and top-ranked Kenndyl Mobley (126).

NC’s Steven Zaragoza (106), Shadle Park’s Zach Lopez (120), and Mt. Spokane’s Ky Haney (145) and Jarret Sharp (113) are all ranked No. 1 in their respective 3A weight classes, while several others are ranked in the top five.

2A: Seventh-ranked Cheney recently won the Great Northern League title and looks to follow up with more wins at Friday and Saturday’s district tournament at Central Valley.

The Blackhawks are led by three wrestlers ranked in the top five, including No. 3 Blake Seubert (160), No.4 Dylan Straley (138) and No. 5 Jackson Showalter (152).

East Valley, which finished second in the GNL, also has the talent to do damage at districts with the 1-2 punch of No. 2 Jake Kessinger (145) and Avery Sundheim (138).

Third-ranked Gaje Caro leads West Valley.

1A: Deer Park and Medical Lake finished atop the Northeast A standings this season and currently rank Nos. 4 and 5 in the state, respectively. Lakeside is sixth.

They’ll meet again at the seven-team district tournament on Friday and Saturday at Freeman.

Deer Park defending state champ Nathan Gregory (120), Medical Lake’s 2018 state champion Ethan Davis (170) and Riverside’s Sammy DesRoches (182) are ranked No. 1 in their weight classes.

B: The South Division tournament is on Thursday at Liberty and the North Division tournament is on Thursday at Chewelah.

Liberty is ranked No. 2 in the state, Chewelah is fourth and Reardan is fifth.

Davenport’s Alex Plasencia (145), Reardan’s Rylan Anderson (152), Chewelah’s two-time defending state champ Kaden Krouse (170), and Liberty defending state champion Charlie Harrington (285) are the area’s top-ranked B wrestlers.