Players of the week: Top performers in prep winter sports for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Adonis Winkler-Coty: University senior guard scored 27 points and the Titans upset Central Valley 74-64 on Tuesday. The Bears entered play ranked No. 3 in the state in 4A and undefeated in Greater Spokane League play. Winkler-Coty had 16 points against Gonzaga Prep on Saturday and averages 11.7 per game.

Grace Geldien: Central Valley junior forward scored 37 points over three games – league wins over Mead, Lewis and Clark and University – as the No. 7-ranked Bears clinched the top GSL seed to the District 8 tournament. Geldien has scored in double digits in six straight games.

Colton Seymour: Cusick sophomore guard scored 23 points in a 68-47 win over Northeast 1B North rival Curlew on Tuesday and had 36 points last week as the No. 10-ranked Panthers topped Wellpinit 83-73.