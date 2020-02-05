On the air
Wed., Feb. 5, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Towson at Delaware … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Campbell at Winthrop … ESPNU
5 p.m.: California at (24) Colorado … Pac-12
6 p.m.: USC at (23) Arizona … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Tulane at (25) Houston … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana … SWX
7 p.m.: Stanford at Utah … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (2) Gonzaga … CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego … ESPNU
Basketball, high school
2:30 p.m.: Christ the King vs. Archbishop Stepinac … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers … TNT
Figure Skating
1 p.m.: Four Continents Championship … NBC Sports
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … Golf
8 p.m.: European Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Buffalo … NBC Sports
4 p.m.: Vegas at Florida … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
6:30 p.m.: San Jose at Edmonton … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Skiing/Snowboarding
9:30 p.m.: FIS, World Freestyle Championships … NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State … 92.5-FM
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: (11) Gonzaga at Pacific … 790-AM
All events are subject to change.
