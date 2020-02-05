On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Towson at Delaware … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Campbell at Winthrop … ESPNU

5 p.m.: California at (24) Colorado … Pac-12

6 p.m.: USC at (23) Arizona … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Tulane at (25) Houston … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana … SWX

7 p.m.: Stanford at Utah … Pac-12

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (2) Gonzaga … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego … ESPNU

Basketball, high school

2:30 p.m.: Christ the King vs. Archbishop Stepinac … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers … TNT

Figure Skating

1 p.m.: Four Continents Championship … NBC Sports

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … Golf

8 p.m.: European Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Detroit at Buffalo … NBC Sports

4 p.m.: Vegas at Florida … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

6:30 p.m.: San Jose at Edmonton … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Skiing/Snowboarding

9:30 p.m.: FIS, World Freestyle Championships … NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State … 92.5-FM

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: (11) Gonzaga at Pacific … 790-AM

All events are subject to change.

