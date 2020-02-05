Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Bozeman’s Lucy Child

By Aunica Koch SWX

Lucy Child has been taking not only the court, but also the field by storm almost her entire life - building more than just muscles along the way.

“Having really big teams has always been a really fun part of my life,” said Bozeman senior, Lucy Child. “It’s where I’ve made my best friends and the coaching staffs that I’ve worked with have taught me a lot about competition and how to develop a sense of teamwork with anybody that you’re playing with.”

When Child says anybody, she means it. On to of organized sports and school, volunteering as a Unified Partner was Special Olympics is at the top of her list.

“I just love it so much because I’ve met so many people that I wouldn’t otherwise have had the chance to met whether it’s athletes, coaches, other unified partners, etc.,” said Child. “Everyone wants to be competitive no matter who you are or what your ability is. Everybody has a sense inside of them that wants to compete and be a part of a team. I think Special Olympics has done a really great job of that.”

Beyond getting out and trying new things, partners like Child can have a bigger impact on athletes and families than many could imagine.

“She’s really nice,” said Special Olympian Kaden Rosenstein. “She just always helps people in need and stuff.”

“I have six kids, Kaden is my youngest - he’s an adopted foster child,” added Andrea Rosenstein, Kaden’s mother. “He’s had a lot of stress and trauma but here he’s normal and part of something and part of a group and loved. We all come cheer him on and this is the best part of his life.”

“I know that I come from a place of privilege and I’m really grateful for that,” said Child. “I think that the number one thing that all of us need to do is reach out and help empower those around us and that’s something I’ve just loved doing.”

There’s another group around Bozeman that Child is also very passionate about helping. Through Peer Education, she teaches everyone from elementary students to adults about none other than sex ed.

“I think reproductive health is really important but more than that there’s no standardized curriculum in Montana for any sexual heath related thing in public schools,” said Child. “I think regardless of the information we’re getting, we need medically accurate and standardized information for all of the people throughout the Gallatin Valley.”

Her classes are co-facilitated through BridgerCare and Haven’s domestic violence support shelter, but the reason she initially got involved is from personal experience. No matter what she’s doing at the moment, it’s all to help others.

“We’re a really growing and diverse community here in Bozeman, but I think that we really get bogged down in what I like to call the ‘Bozeman bubble,’” said Child. “I think it’s hard for a lot of us to break free and acknowledge that there are a lot of other people in this world that don’t come from the same privilege or social class that all of us or a lot of us do. I think a lot of the things that I’ve participated in have really tried to diversify my own understanding of the world and gain a broader and more understanding as well.”

Child plans to attend Georgetown University in Washington D.C. next year to pursue a degree in political science and economics.