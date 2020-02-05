Live updates: Nick Rolovich opens first signing day at Washington State by inking two cornerbacks

New Washington State coach Nick Rolovich is expected to sign six or seven players Wednesday, rounding out the 2020 class that predecessor Mike Leach began working on last December.

Find bios of each WSU signee below, with short summaries, Hudl highlight tapes and links to the player’s Twitter account.

Position: Cornerback

High school: Kentwood (Kent, Wash.)

Height/weight: 6-1, 175

Other notable offers: Arizona, Boise State, Air Force, Oregon State, Utah State

On Oywak: The in-state cornerback becomes the second four-star defensive player the Cougars have signed in as many years, joining linebacker Travion Brown. Oywak was committed to Arizona since last August, but Rolovich and his staff made a strong push for the Seattle-area defensive back and managed to flip Oywak earlier this week. He had four interceptions and five fumble recoveries last fall, and doubled as Kentwood’s top receiver, with 27 catches for 550 yards and five touchdowns.

Position: Cornerback

High school: Simeon (Chicago)

Height/weight: 5-11, 175

Other notable offers: Pittsburgh, Purdue, Wyoming, Air Force

On Smith: Originally committed to Wyoming, Smith presumably changed his mind when three of the Cowboys’ defensive coaches – defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, cornerbacks coach John Richardson and defensive ends coach AJ Cooper – all accepted positions on Rolovich’s WSU staff. Smith became the coach’s first-ever commit at WSU and officially flipped on Super Bowl Sunday, choosing the Cougars over Wyoming and Power Fives Pittsburgh and Purdue.

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Height/weight: 5-10, 170

Other notable offers: Mississippi State, Indiana, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia

On Pettway: Rolovich spoke about the importance of recruiting in the state of Washington, but Pettway’s addition is a sign the coach is also willing to cast a wide net to find talent. An Alabama native, Pettway prepped at Thompson High in Alabaster and chose WSU over Mississippi State, Louisville, Indiana, Virginia Tech and a variety of mid-major programs. In 2019, he had 60 catches for 1,090 yards and 15 touchdowns, also contributing 364 yards on kickoff return and an average of 45.5 yards per return. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.