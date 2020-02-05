Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert makes top 10 for Julius Erving Award

Gonzaga junior Corey Kispert is one of 10 candidates for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Kispert leads the second-ranked Zags in minutes (32.5), made 3-pointers (57) and free-throw percentage (81.2). The 6-foot-7 wing is second in scoring (14.1) and third in assists (2.1). Gonzaga is 87-9 in Kispert’s 96 career games.

Former Zag Rui Hachimura won the Erving Award last year.

Kispert is joined on the list by Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr., Florida State’s Devin Vassell, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes, Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Villanova’s Saddiq Bey and Xavier’s Naji Marshall.

Fan voting for the Erving Award opens Friday at hoophallawards.com. Five finalists will be determined in March.