Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount key matchup: Versatile Eli Scott is a tough cover

We usually mix things up when Gonzaga faces a WCC foe for the second time, but not this time. Junior Eli Scott is the backbone of Loyola Marymount’s offense and the Zags’ primary concern.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Scott is the only player in the conference in the top seven in scoring (15.7, sixth), rebounding (6.7, seventh), field-goal percentage (54.3, sixth) and assists (4.7, third).

He’s a tough cover with his size, strength and green light to create for himself and teammates.

Scott was productive against GU last month with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists. However, the Zags contained Scott in the first 17 minutes (four points, one assist, three turnovers) while building a 14-point lead en route to an 87-62 victory.

Killian Tillie drew the starting assignment on Scott and used his length and savvy to slow the LMU star. Tillie would be option No. 1, but he might not be available after spraining his ankle against Santa Clara last Thursday.

If Tillie doesn’t play, Scott will probably see a variety of defenders, including wing Corey Kispert, guard Admon Gilder and possibly forwards Drew Timme or Filip Petrusev.