Girls basketball: Maggie Smith scores 18 points and Cheney upsets Clarkston
Wed., Feb. 5, 2020
Cheney 54, Clarkston 51: Maggie Smith scored 18 points and the Blackhawks (7-11, 3-7) beat the visiting Bantams (14-5, 7-4) in Great Northern League action on Wednesday.
Emma Evans added 13 points for Cheney.
Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with 20 points and AJ Sobotta added 10.
East Valley 60, Pullman 36: Brie Holocek scored 18 points and the Knights (15-4, 8-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-15, 0-10).
Mataya Green added 16 points for East Valley and Ellie Stowell scored 12.
Madison Harkins led Pullman with 11 points.
West Valley 50, Sandpoint 25: Nevaeh Sherwood scored 16 points and the Eagles (15-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (13-7) in a nonleague game.
Aliyah Henry added 10 points for West Valley.
Hattie Larson led Sandpoint with nine points.
