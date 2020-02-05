Boys basketball: Tru Allen paces Clarkston over Cheney in Great Northern clash
Wed., Feb. 5, 2020
Clarkston 82, Cheney 54: Tru Allen scored 28 points and the visiting Bantams (14-5, 10-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-16, 1-9) in Great Northern League play on Wednesday.
Trey Dreadfulwater added 19 points for Clarkston.
Tavin West led Cheney with 15 points.
East Valley 59, Pullman 53: Tyrell Brown scored 19 points and the Knights (8-11, 5-6) beat the visiting Greyhounds (9-9, 5-5).
Reece Rasmussen added 17 points for East Valley.
Payton Rogers led Pullman with 14 points and Steven Burkett added 12.
Sandpoint 55, West Valley 52: Kobe Banks scored 17 points and the visiting Bulldogs (8-9) beat the Eagles (9-9) in a nonleague game.
Ryan Roos and Christian Niemela added eight points apiece for Sandpoint.
Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 14 points and Dakari Pakootas added 10.
