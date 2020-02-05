Area Sports Menu for Thursday, February 6

Basketball

College men: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, Idaho at Montana State, both 6 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 11:05 a.m.; Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Mead, Shadle Park at Rogers, Mt. Spokane at North Central, Central Valley at Lewis and Clark, University at Ferris, all 7:15 p.m. 5A IEL: Lewiston at Lake City, Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, both 7 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Newport, Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, Medical Lake at Freeman, all 7:15 p.m. IML: Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, Priest River at Timberlake, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Davenport at St. George’s, Asotin at Reardan, Liberty at Colfax, Tekoa-Rosalia at Upper Columbia Academy, Northwest Christian at Kettle Falls, all 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Northport, Cusick at Inchelium, both 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Mead, Shadle Park at Rogers, Mt. Spokane at North Central, Central Valley at Lewis and Clark, University at Ferris, all 5:30 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Newport, Lakeside (WA) at Deer Park, Medical Lake at Freeman, all 5:30 p.m. NE 2B: Davenport at St. George’s, Asotin at Reardan, Liberty at Colfax, Tekoa-Rosalia at Upper Columbia Academy, Northwest Christian at Kettle Falls, all 6 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Northport, Cusick at Inchelium, all 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.