Area roundup: Garrett White leads CC Spokane over Walla Walla, North Idaho men remain unbeaten in NWAC East Region

From staff reports

Garrett White scored 25 points and Kobe Reese added 23 as Community Colleges of Spokane fended off Walla Walla 93-83 in Northwest Athletic Conference action Wednesday night at Spokane Falls CC.

All five starters for the Sasquatch (20-4, 10-1 East Region) finished in double figures, with Jaron Williams (14 points), Kaeleb Johnson (13) and Jamal Alstrom (10) rounding out the group.

Jander Cline paced the Warriors (10-12, 4-6) with 23 points.

North Idaho 85, Big Bend 47: Christian Guess scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Cardinals (22-1, 10-0) routed the Vikings (8-17, 2-9) in Moses Lake.

Philip Malatare added 14 points and seven steals, while James Carlson had nine points and six rebounds for NIC, which has won 12 straight games.

Jonathan Thomas scored 12 points for Big Bend, which was held to 23.8% shooting.

Women’s basketball

North Idaho 64, Big Bend 41: Halle Eborall scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds, leading the Cardinals (13-8, 7-3) over the Vikings (11-13, 3-8) in Moses Lake.

Sydnie Peterson added 13 points and had three steals for North Idaho, which has won two games in a row, moving into a second-place tie with Yakima Valley in the East Region.

Maelyn Mace’s 13 points paced Big Bend.

Walla Walla 61, CC Spokane 58: Sailor Liefke scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Warriors (21-1, 10-0) held off the Sasquatch (11-9, 4-7) at Spokane Falls CC.

Koyama Young paced Spokane with 17 points, while Faith Adams added 10.