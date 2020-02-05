Anthony Gordon becomes third straight Washington State QB to nab NFL Scouting Combine invitation

Anthony Gordon followed in the footsteps of Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew when he became the third straight Washington State quarterback to accept an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Now he’ll also join his Cougar predecessors for another pivotal stage of the lead-up to the 2020 NFL draft: the Scouting Combine.

Gordon’s father, Ryan, confirmed to The Spokesman-Review Wednesday the Cougars signal-caller and national passing leader would be participating in the Indianapolis showcase later this month at Lucas Oil Stadium.

He’ll be joining at least one other WSU teammate, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, at the combine, which takes place Feb. 23-March 2.

The most important day for the two WSU players in Indianapolis will be Feb. 27, when quarterbacks and wide receivers are put through a variety of physical drills with NFL scouts, coaches and general managers watching.

Falk and Minshew were both drafted in the sixth round and Gordon was widely projected to be a mid-to-late round draft pick even before he wowed during the Senior Bowl, passing for two touchdowns as the North outscored the South 21-0 while Gordon was in the game.

Gordon, wearing No. 3 in honor of Tyler Hilinski, completed 8-of-12 passes for 83 yards.

In addition to the physical tests, quarterbacks are typically put through whiteboard exams at the combine and asked to diagram various plays for NFL scouts and coaches. Gordon will also go through interviews and take the Wonderlic test, which is used to evaluate players’ IQ.