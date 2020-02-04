Washington Trails Association backcountry trip schedule posted
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
The Washington Trail Association’s backcountry trip schedule was published online Friday.
This gives you a chance to preview upcoming trips and fill out the necessary forms to apply for them. Registration for the trips opens at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Each year WTA organizes more than 100 multiday work parties where volunteers head into the backcountry to work on trails. The trips range from luxurious catered experiences to more rugged ones.
Either way, these trips fill up fast, so get ready. For more information, visit wta.org/volunteer/schedule.
