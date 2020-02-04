On the air
Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. … CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler … FS1
4 p.m.: Iowa St. at West Virginia … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia … Root
4 p.m.: Georgia at Florida … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Temple at Memphis … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown … FS1
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville … ESPN2
7 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St. … CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Boston … ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
Football, college
Noon: National Signing Day … ESPNU
3 p.m.: National Signing Day … Pac-12
Golf
8 p.m.: European/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Boston at Chicago … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
