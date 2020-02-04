On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Indiana St. … CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler … FS1

4 p.m.: Iowa St. at West Virginia … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia … Root

4 p.m.: Georgia at Florida … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Temple at Memphis … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown … FS1

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville … ESPN2

7 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St. … CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Walla Walla at CC Spokane … SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Boston … ESPN

7 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

Football, college

Noon: National Signing Day … ESPNU

3 p.m.: National Signing Day … Pac-12

Golf

8 p.m.: European/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Boston at Chicago … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

