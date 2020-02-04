Junior college defensive end Antonio Pule III commits to Washington State on eve of national signing day
Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
There will be some junior college flavor to the small group of players Washington State signs Wednesday.
Antonio Pule III, a defensive end from Modesto (Calif.) Junior College, committed to Nick Rolovich and the Cougars Tuesday, meaning at least five players will be inking letters of intent with the Pac-12 North program on national signing day.
None of the major recruiting websites have a profile on Pule III, but the player earned all-conference honors according to his Twitter account, and his only other offers came from FCS or Division II programs, including Missouri State, Alabama A&M, Kansas Wesleyan and Missouri Southern State University.
Per Modesto Junior College’s official website, Pule III finished with 33 tackles last fall, had 8½ tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman played on the edge in junior college and fills a position of need for the Cougars, who signed two other defensive ends in December – Colorado’s Justin Lohrenz and Florida’s Marquise Freeman.
