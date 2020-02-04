Jack Finley scores overtime winner as Spokane Chiefs top host Portland 7-6 in WHL play

From staff reports

Jack Finley has impeccable timing.

For the second time this season, the Spokane Chiefs forward scored the winning goal in the final minute of overtime at Portland.

Tuesday’s tally at 4 minutes, 4 seconds of the extra period gave the Chiefs a 7-6 victory against the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks in Western Hockey League action.

Finley took a cross-ice pass from Bear Hughes, a Post Falls native, on a two-on-one break and put the puck into the open side of the net for the winner.

Finley scored the deciding goal 4:05 into overtime in a 4-3 victory on Nov. 15 in the Rose City.

The victory, Spokane’s third in a row, pulled the Chiefs (28-17-4-1, 61 points) within seven points of second-place Everett in the division.

Adam Beckman, the league’s leading scorer, had two goals and an assists for Spokane. Finley and defenseman Ty Smith each had a goal and three assists and Cordel Larson, Leif Mattson and Eli Zummack also scored. Zummack extended his points streak to nine games.

The Chiefs built a 5-1 lead just past the midpoint of the second period before Portland (35-7-3-4, 77 points) rallied.

The Winterhawks’ Jayden Dureau scored with 42 seconds remaining in regulation with an extra attacker on the ice to tie the score at 6-all.

Johnny Ludvig had a goal and three assists for Portland, which suffered its season-high third consecutive defeat.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik made 42 saves.

The Chiefs will open a three-game homestand Saturday against the rival Tri-City Americans.