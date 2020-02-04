SWX Home
GSL girls: Michael Pitts, Grace Geldien help Central Valley top Lewis and Clark

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 4, 2020

From staff reports

Michael Pitts and Grace Geldien scored 13 points apiece and visiting Central Valley beat University in a Greater Spokane League game on Tuesday.

Peyton Howard added 11 points for the Bears (15-3, 11-2 GSL), who clinched the GSL top seed to the District 8 tournament, starting Feb. 12.

Tyler McCliment-Call led the Titans (9-10, 7-6) with 25 points and Jackson McCliment-Call hit four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points.

Gonzaga Prep 46, Ferris 23: Lakin Gardner made four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points and the Bullpups (13-5, 8-4) beat the visiting Saxons (7-11, 4-8).

Lydia Myers added eight points for Gonzaga Prep. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with eight points.

Lewis and Clark 49, Mead 39: Ashlee Everstine scored 14 points and the Tigers (9-10, 7-6) defeated the visiting Panthers (12-6. 7-5).

Andie Zylak recorded nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Lewis and Clark. Olivia Moore led Mead with 19 points.

Mt. Spokane 65, Rogers 23: Emma Main scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, Jayda Noble added 11 and the host Wildcats (14-3, 10-0) beat the Pirates (1-16, 0-11). Sydney Vining led Rogers with eight points.

North Central 48, Shadle Park 28: Dakotah Chastain scored 12 points, Perris Plummer added 10 and the visiting Indians (7-12, 4-7) defeated the Highlanders (5-14, 1-10). Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 11 points.

