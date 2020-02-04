GSL boys: Adonis Winkler-Coty scores 27 points and University knocks off Central Valley

From staff reports

Adonis Winkler-Coty scored 27 points and host University knocked off previously undefeated-in-league Central Valley 74-64 in Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.

The Titans jumped out to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and kept the Bears at arm’s length for the duration.

Winkler-Coty hit three 3-pointers and went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Kyle Douglas scored 19 points and Jeremiah Sibley added 11 for U-Hi (8-11, 6-7 GSL).

Jayce Simmons led Central Valley (17-2, 12-1) with 19 points, Noah Sanders had 16 and Dylan Darling added 10.

Gonzaga Prep 53, Ferris 45: Liam Lloyd made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and the Bullpups (13-5, 10-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (10-8, 6-6).

Will Reeves added 10 points for Gonzaga Prep.

Cole Omlin led Ferris with 14 points and Jackson Floyd added 11.

Lewis and Clark 65, Mead 53: Joel Zylak scored 17 points, hitting 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and the Tigers (5-14, 5-8) topped the visiting Panthers (9-9, 7-5).

Matt Pfeifer added 12 points for Lewis and Clark, while Miles Heath and Landon Lewis had 11 apiece.

Tyson Rogalette led Mead with 16 points and Jordan Mulder added 10.

Mt. Spokane 68, Rogers 31: Tyson Degenhart scored 26 points and the Wildcats (15-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Pirates (4-14, 1-10).

Mt. Spokane led 35-12 at intermission.

JoJo Anderson added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Robert Blocker led Rogers with eight points.

Shadle Park 40, North Central 23: Jake Wilcox scored 10 points, Logan Doyle added nine and the Highlanders (3-16, 1-10) beat the visiting Indians (3-16, 3-8).

Jalen Martin led North Central with eight points.