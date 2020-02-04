Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs finalist for MaxPreps national player of the year

Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs is among seven on MaxPreps.com’s national player of the year watch list.

Suggs, a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, is averaging 23.4 points for the three-time defending state champions. Minnehaha (15-2) is No. 9 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.

Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard, is the highest-rated commitment in GU program history.

Other finalists include Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham from Montverde Academy (Florida), which produced Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev.

Report: Kaluma plans Feb. 27 visit

Arthur Kaluma, a 6-8 forward from Glendale, Arizona, plans on making an unofficial visit to Gonzaga on Feb. 27, according to Stockrisers.com.

Kaluma is rated No. 37 by ESPN in the 2021 class. He has numerous scholarship offers, including from Oklahoma State, Illinois, Arizona, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, SMU and St. John’s.

Numerous top 2021 recruits in 247sports’ composite rankings have visited Gonzaga, including forward Chet Holmgren (No. 2), forward Paolo Banchero (No. 4), forward Nathan Bittle (No. 12) and guard Hunter Sallis (No. 42).