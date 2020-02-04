Girls basketball: Neveah Sherwood leads West Valley over Cheney in Great Northern clash

From staff reports

West Valley 57, Cheney 52: Nevaeh Sherwood scored 16 points and the visiting Eagles (14-3, 8-2) beat the Blackhawks (6-11, 2-7) in Great Northern League action on Tuesday. Jillian Taylor added 15 points and Hailey Marlow had 14 for West Valley. Emma Evans led Cheney with 22 points and Maggie Smith added 12.

Clarkston 41, East Valley 40: Ashlyn Wallace scored 13 points and the visiting Bantams (14-4, 7-3) came back from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Knights (14-4, 7-3). Ellie Stowell led East Valley with 11 points.

Northeast A

Colville 58, Lakeside 30: McKenna Reggear scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and the visiting Indians (10-9, 6-6) beat the Eagles (1-18, 0-11). Jordyn True, Amelia Smith, and AshNe’a Anderson added eight points apiece for Colville.

Medical Lake 59, Newport 31: Jaycee Oliver scored 17 points and the Cardinals (10-9, 10-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (6-13, 2-10). Allison Duncan added 12 points and Emily Munson had 11 for Medical Lake. Alika Robinson scored 17 points to lead Newport.

Freeman 50, Riverside 39: Jordyn Goldsmith scored 12 points and the visiting Stags (17-2, 11-0) defeated the Rams (6-13, 3-8). Anna Chisholm and Ellis Crowley added nine points apiece for Freeman. Brittney Nortz scored 16 points and Aquinna Riggles added 15 for Riverside.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 68, Upper Columbia Academy 17: Maisie Burnham scored 30 points and the Lancers (18-1, 11-0) defeated the visiting Lions (1-9,1-8). Mia Pierce led Upper-Columbia Academy with 11 points.

Colfax 50, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48: Skylre Sakamoto-Howell scored 13 points, Asher Cai added 10 and the Bulldogs (13-6, 7-4) defeated the visiting Broncos (13-6, 8-3). Eliza Galbreath led LRS with 13 points.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 47, Cusick 42: The visiting Panthers (15-5, 11-3) beat the Cougars (4-12, 2-12). Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 57, Columbia 10: Makenna Oliver scored 18 points, Maddie Murray added 16 and the Warriors (7-11, 6-6) defeated the Lions (1-16, 1-12).

Selkirk 49, Republic 20: Nicole Lyons scored 20 points and the Rangers (10-10, 7-8) beat the visiting Tigers (5-12, 4-11). Sarah McGuffy led Republic with eight points.

Inchelium 72, Northport 47: Mia Pakootas scored 20 points, Rylee Desautel added 18 and the Hornets (16-2, 12-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (9-10, 8-8). Isabelle Bair scored 14 points for Northport.

Idaho

Timberlake 65, Priest River 21: Blayre Jeffs scored 19 points and the Tigers (15-4, 5-0) beat the visiting Spartans (4-13, 0-7). Taryn Soumas added 18 points for Timberlake. Karah Fink led Priest River with 14 points.

St. Maries 69, Genesis Prep 15: Details were unavailable.

Wallace 51, Lakeside 43: Jaden House scored 13 points and the Miners (15-5) beat the visiting Knights (12-4). Sarah Johnson added 11 points for Wallace and Megan Morin scored 10. Jolissa Holt led Lakeside with 11 points.

Clark Fork 50, Kootenai 14: Details were unavailable.