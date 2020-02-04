GFCC Names New Football Coach
Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
In a press conference at Great Falls Central Catholic today, Wes Ross was introduced as the new head coach for the Mustang football team, replacing Greg Horton, who resigned recently in a mutual parting of ways. GFCC athletic director Jamie Stevens said “We are excited to welcome Coach Ross and his family to the Mustangs, his passion for the game of football is infectious along with his connections around the state.”
