Boys basketball: Blaine Vasicek helps West Valley beat Cheney in Great Northern action

Blaine Vasicek scored 12 points, Dakari Pakootas added 11 and visiting West Valley (9-8, 5-5) defeated Cheney (2-15, 1-8) in a Great Northern League showdown on Tuesday. Quinsie Goodloe and Peyton McPherson had 8 points apiece for Cheney.

Clarkston 56, East Valley 46: The visiting Bantams (13-5, 9-1) beat the Knights (7-11, 4-6). Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Medical Lake 57, Newport 48: Jordan Petersen scored 20 points and the Cardinals (15-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (12-7, 6-5). Nicholas Mason added 13 points for Medical Lake. Michael Owen led Newport with 21 points, and Ben Krogh added 12.

Freeman 87, Riverside 47: Gabe Tippett scored 21 points to lead the visiting Scotties (14-5, 8-3) over the Rams (5-14, 1-10). Paysen Phelps added 14 points for Freeman. Jaxon Betker scored 13 points to lead Riverside.

Colville 75, Lakeside 74: Jory Dotts scored 19 points, Rhett Foulks added 14 and the visiting Indians (8-12, 5-7) edged the Eagles (6-13, 3-8). Javon Williams led Lakeside with 32 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 100, Upper Columbia Academy 40: Jacob Holling and Tayshawn Colvin scored 19 points apiece and the Lancers (19-0, 11-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-10, 0-10). Danner Holling added 13 points for Liberty. Evan Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 16 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Colfax 52: Austin Thompson capped off his 21 points with a steal that lead to a go-ahead layup in the last seconds of the game and the Broncos (14-5, 8-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (14-5, 7-2). Spencer Gering added 15 points and Drew Kelly had 14 for LRS. John Lustig led Colfax with 18 points and Blake Holman had 13.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 68, Curlew 47: Colton Seymour scored 23 points with eight steals and the host Panthers (14-4, 11-3) downed the Cougars (5-13, 3-11) in a Northeast 1B North league contest on Tuesday. Nicholas Baker and Bradley Singer led Curlew with 11 points apiece.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 88, Columbia 34: The visiting Warriors (11-7, 11-2) topped the Lions (3-15, 1-13). Details were unavailable.

Selkirk 59, Republic 21: Jay Link scored made five 3-pointers for 15 points and the Rangers (13-7, 11-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-13, 3-8). Justin Krabbenhoft scored 15 points for Selkirk and Ty Taylor added 12. David Jensen led Republic with 12 points.

Valley Christian 75, Wellpinit 61: Sam Reese scored 19 points and the visiting Panthers (7-8, 7-7) beat the Redskins (9-9, 6-7) in a Northeast 1B league game on Tuesday. Blake Sturgis added 14 points, Dawson Blew had 12 and Adam Bruno had 10 for Valley Christian. Smokey Abrahamson scored 16 points ad Steven Ford added 14 for Wellpinit.

Inchelium 57, Northport 28: Francis Finley scored 12 points and the Hornets (9-8, 7-4) defeated the Mustangs (1-15, 1-11). Nolan Gunnells led Northport with 13 points.

Idaho

Moscow at Lakeland: Benny Kitchel scored 21 points and the visiting Bears (10-8, 3-0) defeated the Hawks (13-3, 1-2). Carson Seay led Lakeland with 20 points and Ben Zubaly added 15.