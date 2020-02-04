Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, February 5
Tue., Feb. 4, 2020
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Big Bend, both 7:30 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Big Bend, both 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: GNL: Clarkston at Cheney, Pullman at East Valley, both 5:30 p.m. Nonleague: Sandpoint at West Valley, 6 p.m.; McLoughlin (Ore.) at Touchet, 7:30.
High school girls: GNL: Clarkston at Cheney, Pullman at East Valley, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Sandpoint at West Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Touchet at McLoughlin (Ore.), 6.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.