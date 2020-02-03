On the air
Mon., Feb. 3, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Duke at Boston College … ESPN
4 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland … FS1
6 p.m.: Colorado State at Frenso State … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky … ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul … FS1
7 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming … Root
8 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada … ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
7:15 p.m.: Game of the Week … SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: Game of the Week … SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans … TNT
7 p.m.: Portland at Denver … TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Vegas at Tampa Bay … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
5 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Portland … 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.