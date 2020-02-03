On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Duke at Boston College … ESPN

4 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland … FS1

6 p.m.: Colorado State at Frenso State … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky … ESPN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul … FS1

7 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming … Root

8 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada … ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

7:15 p.m.: Game of the Week … SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: Game of the Week … SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans … TNT

7 p.m.: Portland at Denver … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Vegas at Tampa Bay … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

5 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Portland … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

