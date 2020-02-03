No. 1 Baylor extends edge over second-ranked Gonzaga in AP poll

The season-long shakeup in the AP rankings has slowed considerably the last few weeks.

Gonzaga remains No. 2, but keeps losing ground to top-ranked Baylor. The Zags trail the Bears by 41 points. The margin was 26 last week.

Gonzaga (23-1, 9-0 WCC) lost four first-place votes while the Bears gained five compared to last Monday.

Kansas and San Diego State stayed at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Losses by Florida State, Villanova and Seton Hall shook up the lower half of the top 10. The Seminoles dropped from fifth to eighth and Villanova slipped two spots to No. 10. The Pirates dropped two places to 12th.

This article will be updated.