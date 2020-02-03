NHL roundup: Mark Pysyk’s first hat trick leads Panthers past Maple Leafs

Associated Press

Mark Pysyk scored three times for his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night in Toronto.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for Florida, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the Panthers’ seventh win in eight games.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and stopped seven of eight shots before departing with an upper-body injury after a collision with Panthers center Frank Vatrano. Michael Hutchinson came in and allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which had won three in a row. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Stars 5, Rangers 3: In New York, Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, leading Dallas to the victory.

Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period for Dallas, which improved to 30-18-4 with its second straight win. Corey Perry also scored, and Anton Khudobin stopped 33 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored power-play goals for the Rangers in the first, and Brendan Lemieux added another with the man advantage in the third. New York had won two straight coming out of the All-Star break and a bye week as the front office weighs its options ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Flyers 3, Red Wings 0: In Detroit, Brian Elliott made 16 saves for his 40th career shutout, helping Philadelphia to the road win.

Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia, which won for the fourth time in five games. It was Elliott’s second shutout of the season.

The goals by Hayes and Niskanen were short-handed.

Detroit was shut out for the second straight game. The Red Wings have lost nine straight overall.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for Detroit, which was blanked for the sixth time this season.