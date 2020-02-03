NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler leads Heat to romp over 76ers

Associated Press

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night in Miami.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson had 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set a season high for points and victory margin.

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Ben Simmons had 16 points.

Clippers 108, Spurs 105: In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio.

Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George’s jumper with 13 seconds left made it 106-102.

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills’ half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points for the Spurs.

Celtics 123, Hawks 115: In Atlanta, Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the final minute, leading Boston over Atlanta for its fourth straight victory.

With ailing Kemba Walker watching from the bench, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown chipped in with 21 for the Celtics.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 this season. Kevin Huerter had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Collins notched his fourth straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Mavericks 112, Pacers 103: In Indianapolis, Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dallas past Indiana.

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for the Mavericks, who played without injured All-Star starter Luka Doncic (sprained ankle) for the third straight game.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.

Nets 119, Suns 97: In New York, Caris LeVert equaled a career high with 29 points in his first start in nearly three months, helping Brooklyn overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving to beat Phoenix.

LeVert snapped out of a slump on offense and played a key role in a strong defensive effort that limited Suns star Devin Booker to 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Taurean Prince had 11 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter for the Nets, who will be without Irving at least for this week after he sprained his right knee Saturday at Washington.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who lost their third straight.

Warriors 125, Wizards 117: In Washington, Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and Golden State overcame another big performance by Bradley Beal to beat Washington.

It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39), with both coming on the road. They lost 15 of their previous 17.

Beal led the Wizards with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30, the third-longest streak in team history. Rui Hachimura scored 11 points after missing 23 games with a groin injury.

Beal went 15 for 30 from the field while passing the injured John Wall for third on Washington’s career scoring list.

Draymond Green had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Golden State.

Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82: In Memphis, Tennessee, Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Dillon Brooks added 15 points and Memphis defeated Detroit to sweep the season series.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points and Tyus Jones added 13. Valanciunas also had four of a season-high 12 blocks for the Grizzlies as they held the Pistons to 34.7% shooting.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 25 points and 18 rebounds. Reggie Jackson shot 1 of 16 from the field, and Sekou Doumboya was 2 for 15.

Detroit played without leading scorer Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris.

Magic 112, Hornets 100: In Charlotte, North Carolina, Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Orlando snapped a five-game skid with a win over Charlotte.

Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 in Charlotte on Jan. 20.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.

Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 (OT): In Cleveland, Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including the go-ahead jumper with a minute left in overtime, and New York outlasted Cleveland.

Morris, who missed the morning shoot-around because of an illness, added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away.

Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final home game with Cleveland. But the Cavaliers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Love has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Knicks guard Elfrid Payton, returning from a one-game suspension, had his first triple-double of the season with 17 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Kings 113, Timberwolves 109: In Sacramento, California, De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic made five free throws in the final 69 seconds and Sacramento held off a late run to hand Minnesota its 12th consecutive loss.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 16 and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists for the Kings.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead six Timberwolves players in double figures.

Minnesota had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Andrew Wiggins missed a rushed 3-pointer.