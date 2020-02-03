Eastern Washington wins sixth straight, topples Northern Arizona 77-66

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Jack Perry hit five 3-pointers in the second half and Michael Meadows hit a pair of key baskets in the first half as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 77-66 in a key Big Sky Conference game on Monday night.

The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games and end NAU’s at five.

With Eastern sinking 14 3-pointers – one fewer than its season high – the win helped Eastern maintain first place in the conference standings. In the midst of a stretch of three road games in six nights, the Eagles head to Montana on Thursday for a rematch of a 90-63 loss earlier this season in Cheney.

Perry finished with a season-high 15 points for the Eagles – all in the second half and three from his career high.

“He’s played in a lot of games and made a lot of big shots,” Eagles coach Shantay Legans said. “When you have guys like him doing that, it makes the game that much easier. The team trusts each other and they are going to pass the ball to the player who has the best shot. Jack’s night was tonight to hit some big shots.”

Junior Jacob Davison had 17 points, and senior Mason Peatling had his fourth double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore Kim Aiken Jr. also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Meadows came off the bench to score five first-half points in four minutes of playing time.