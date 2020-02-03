Idaho snaps its 6-game skid, beats Sacramento State 67-53

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Trevon Allen scored 27 points and Idaho snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Sacramento State, 67-53 on Monday night.

Allen matched a career high with eight rebounds and collected three steals to spark Idaho (6-15, 2-8 Big Sky). Marquell Fraser contributed 10 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds.

The Vandals built a 16-point lead at intermission and shot 52% from the field for the game. Idaho held the Hornets to 32% shooting from the floor.

Bryce Fowler came off the bench to score 14 points, grab eight rebounds and dish four assists to lead Sacramento State (11-9, 4-7). The Hornets’ starting lineup managed to score just 22 points.

Idaho travels to Montana State Thursday. Sacramento State travels to Weber State Thursday.