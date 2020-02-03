Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev earns WCC player of week honors

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev blocks Pacific guard Justin Moore (25) during the second half of a Jan. 25 game at McCarthey Athletic Center. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the week after averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of road victories.

Petrusev scored a career-high 31 points, 20 in the second half, to lead Gonzaga past Santa Clara 87-72 on Thursday. The 6-foot-11 post had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season in Saturday’s 83-79 victory over San Francisco.

The Serbian native made 22 of 32 field-goal attempts and 10 of 18 free throws. He drew 11 fouls on USF defenders.

Petrusev earned player of the week honors Nov. 18.

