Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev earns WCC player of week honors
Mon., Feb. 3, 2020
Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the week after averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of road victories.
Petrusev scored a career-high 31 points, 20 in the second half, to lead Gonzaga past Santa Clara 87-72 on Thursday. The 6-foot-11 post had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season in Saturday’s 83-79 victory over San Francisco.
The Serbian native made 22 of 32 field-goal attempts and 10 of 18 free throws. He drew 11 fouls on USF defenders.
Petrusev earned player of the week honors Nov. 18.
