Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev among 20 candidates on Wooden Award watch list

Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) dribbles against Pacific Tigers during a Jan. 25th game. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) dribbles against Pacific Tigers during a Jan. 25th game. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev is among 20 players on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the player of the year.

Petrusev paces second-ranked Gonzaga in scoring (17) and rebounding (7.8). The 6-foot-11 native of Serbia is shooting 56.4% and has 24 blocks, second to Drew Timme’s 25.

Petrusev made his first appearance on a Wooden Award watch list at midseason nearly a month ago.

Duke, Maryland and Kansas have two players on the list. The Big Ten Conference led the way with six players. Petrusev is the lone WCC selection. Oregon’s Payton Pritchard represents the Pac-12.

Duke’s Zion Williamson won the award last season.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball