Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev among 20 candidates on Wooden Award watch list

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev is among 20 players on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, presented annually to the player of the year.

Petrusev paces second-ranked Gonzaga in scoring (17) and rebounding (7.8). The 6-foot-11 native of Serbia is shooting 56.4% and has 24 blocks, second to Drew Timme’s 25.

Petrusev made his first appearance on a Wooden Award watch list at midseason nearly a month ago.

Duke, Maryland and Kansas have two players on the list. The Big Ten Conference led the way with six players. Petrusev is the lone WCC selection. Oregon’s Payton Pritchard represents the Pac-12.

Duke’s Zion Williamson won the award last season.