Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s showdown to be televised on ESPN

ESPN will televise Gonzaga’s showdown with Saint Mary’s on Saturday in Moraga.

The second-ranked Zags (23-1, 9-0) face the Gaels (19-5, 6-3) at 7 p.m. Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham will call the game at McKeon Pavilion.

Both of the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s regular-season matchups had been listed with ESPN or ESPN2 as potential options. No decision has been announced on the rematch Feb. 29 in Spokane.

ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU are possibilities for Gonzaga’s road games against Pepperdine on Feb. 15 and BYU on Feb. 22.