Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, February 4

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Mead at Lewis and Clark, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, North Central at Shadle Park, Central Valley at University, Rogers at Mt. Spokane, all 5:30 p.m. GNL: West Valley at Cheney, Clarkston at East Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Colville at Lakeside (WA), Freeman at Riverside, Newport at Medical Lake, all 7:15 p.m. NE2B North: Davenport at Kettle Falls, 6 p.m. NE2B South: Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Upper Columbia Academy at Liberty, both 7:30 p.m. NE1B North: Northport at Inchelium, 6 p.m.; Curlew at Cusick, Republic at Selkirk, both 7:30 p.m. NE1B South: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Columbia, Valley Christian at Wellpinit, both 7:30 p.m. IEL 4A: Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Springdale vs. Prescott at Pullman, 6:30 p.m.; Bonners Ferry at Sandpoint, 7.

High school girls: GSL: Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at University, North Central at Shadle Park, Rogers at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Lewis and Clark, all 7:15 p.m. GNL: Clarkston at East Valley, West Valley at Cheney, both 5:30 p.m. NEA: Newport at Medical Lake, Colville at Lakeside (WA), Freeman at Riverside, all 5:30 p.m. NE2B North: Davenport at Kettle Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Wilbur-Creston at Kettle Falls, 6. NE2B South: Upper Columbia Academy at Liberty, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, both 6 p.m. NE1B North: Curlew at Cusick, 4:30 p.m.; Republic at Selkirk, 6. NE1B South: Harrington at Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Columbia, Valley Christian at Wellpinit, all 6 p.m. IML: Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, Priest River at Timberlake, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Asotin at Timberline, 6 p.m.; Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 6:30.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.