Area roundup: Gina Marxen leads Idaho Vandals to romp over Sac State

Gina Marxen totaled 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, and the Idaho Vandals dominated the second half en route to a 70-44 victory over the visiting Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball action on Monday.

Beyonce Bea added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for Idaho (13-6, 8-2 Big Sky), while Lizzy Klinker pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds. Natalie Klinker had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Sac State led by two at halftime before being outscored 47-19 in the second half.

Northern Arizona 70, Eastern Washington 62: Khiarica Rasheed had 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Lumberjacks (11-9, 8-3 Big Sky) held off the Eagles (2-17, 1-9) in Cheney.

Grace Kirscher led EWU with 17 points. Jenna Dick hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Kennedy Dickie finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Junior hockey

Spokane forward Adam Beckman has been named the WHL’s player of the week after tallying two goals and five assists as the Chiefs won two of three games. He has 78 points in 48 games this season.