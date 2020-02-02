Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon receives invitation to NFL Combinew

Dezmon Patmon will have an opportunity to boost his NFL stock later this month at the Scouting Combine.

ELITE Athlete Management, the group representing Patmon during the pre-NFL Draft process, announced on its Instagram account the Washington State wide receiver had accepted an invitation to the nine-day event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 23.

At this point, no other WSU player has yet to publicly announce an invite to the showcase that tests athletes in a handful of events such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump and various shuttle sprints.

Patmon, the 6-foot-4, 228-pound wideout who spent four years playing the “Z” receiver in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, recently represented WSU in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida. Playing for the West team, Patmon was targeted just once but finish the game with a completion.

The San Diego native was a Biletnikoff Award Watch List honoree before his senior season and finished the year with 58 receptions, 762 yards and eight touchdowns. In four years at WSU, Patmon had 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It’s expected that at least one other WSU player, quarterback Anthony Gordon, will receive a Scouting Combine invite. Quarterback Gardner Minshew and offensive tackle Andre Dillard partcipated in the event last year. Two years ago, four WSU players went to the Combine: quarterback Luke Falk, offensive tackle Cole Madison, wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. and edge rusher Hercules Mata’afa.