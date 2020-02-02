On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Lafayette at Bucknell … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: North Carolina at (5) Florida State … ESPN

4 p.m.: Norfolk State at North Carolina Central … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Texas at (3) Kansas … ESPN

6 p.m.: (1) Baylor at Kansas State … ESPN2

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (3) Oregon at (4) Connecticut … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami … NBA

7:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Detroit … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Speedskating

8 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State … 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

