On the air
Sun., Feb. 2, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Lafayette at Bucknell … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: North Carolina at (5) Florida State … ESPN
4 p.m.: Norfolk State at North Carolina Central … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Texas at (3) Kansas … ESPN
6 p.m.: (1) Baylor at Kansas State … ESPN2
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (3) Oregon at (4) Connecticut … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami … NBA
7:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Detroit … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Speedskating
8 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona … 700-AM
7 p.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State … 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
