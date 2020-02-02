No. 6 Stanford women rout Washington State

Associated Press

PULLMAN – The Stanford women relied on defense for a 2-0 trip north.

Ashten Prechtel had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the sixth-ranked Cardinal cruised past Washington State 71-49 on Sunday.

On Friday night, the Cardinal shut down Washington in a 58-41 victory.

“I thought we played well defensively. If you are keeping teams scoring in the 40s, that is good,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said. “A road sweep is hard, and (Cougars head coach) Kamie Ethridge is doing an excellent job with her team. It is a tough game, and we are excited to win.”

Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull (Central Valley) had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12), who have won five straight since their lone conference loss to Oregon.

Stanford improved to 67-0 all-time against Washington State.

After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Washington State (10-12, 3-7). Jovana Subasic scored 12 points for the Cougars, who shot 0 for 15 from 3-point range.