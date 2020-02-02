Golf roundup: Webb Simpson uses string of birdies to win Phoenix Open

Associated Press

Webb Simpson birdied the last three holes he played Sunday to go from a two-shot deficit with two holes to play to a playoff victory over Tony Finau in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Finau missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation for the victory. He drove left into the church pew bunkers on the 18th in the playoff and missed an 18-foot birdie try to set up Simpson’s winning putt.

Simpson two-putted from the fringe on the short par-4 17th for birdie, and he made a 17-foot birdie putt on the 18th in regulation to close with a 2-under 69 on the TPC Scottsdale. He finished at 17-under 267.

Finau, trying to win for only the second time in his PGA Tour career, shot 70.

Justin Thomas shot 65 and tied for third with Bubba Watson (66) and Nate Lashley (68).

European Tour

Graeme McDowell closed with an even-par 70 to win the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, by two shots over Dustin Johnson and collect his first European Tour title since 2014.

With the victory, McDowell moves back into the top 50 in the world for the first time in nearly five years. He finished at 12-under 268 for his 16th victory worldwide.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson pitched in for eagle on the final hole for a 3-under 67 to close within two shots. McDowell saved par on the 17th and made a 5-foot par on the final hole for the victory.

Phil Mickelson shot 67 and tied for third with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

Brooks Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, closed with a 2-over 72 to tie for 17th. Koepka will have lost his No. 1 ranking to Rory McIlroy when both return at Riviera on the PGA Tour in two weeks.

PGA Tour Champions

Brett Quigley did in two starts on the PGA Tour Championship which he never did it 408 attempts on the PGA Tour: He won.

Quigley saved par on the final two holes for a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Morocco Champions in Marrakech, Morocco, which ended on Saturday. It was Quigley’s first victory since the Arkansas Classic in 2001 on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.