Area Sports Menu for Monday, February 3
Sun., Feb. 2, 2020
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.; Idaho at Sacramento State, 7:05.
College women: Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.; Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 6:05.
Boys: High school: NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs. Upper Columbia Academy, 7:30 p.m.; NE 1B South: Odessa vs. Valley Christian, 7:30.
Girls: High School: NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs. Upper Columbia Academy, 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Odessa vs. Valley Christian, 4:30; Nonleague: Moscow vs. Lewiston, 7.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
