WCC roundup: TJ Haws’ makes late 3; BYU rallies to beat Saint Mary’s 81-79

Associated Press

TJ Haws hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 8.5 seconds left to cap a 6-0 surge as BYU beat Saint Mary’s 81-79 on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

Following a Saint Mary’s timeout, Jordan Ford drove the lane but his potential game-tying runner rimmed out. Kyle Bowen grabbed the rebound and attempted an awkward shot that was blocked by Zac Seljaas.

Haws scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Yoeli Childs added 19 points for BYU (17-7, 6-3 West Coast Conference).

Malik Fitts had 29 points and Jordan Ford added 18 to lead Saint Mary’s (19-5, 6-3), and each made four 3-pointers. Alex Ducas had 11 points and Dan Fotu 10.

BYU, which is now tied with Saint Mary’s for second place in the conference standings, trailed for most of the second half, including 72-71 with 4:10 to play.

Ducas’ 3-pointer gave the Gaels a 79-75 lead with 1:31 to play. Childs made a free throw and Seljaas added two from the line before Haws hit the game winner.

Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 67: Kameron Edwards scored six of his 27 points after regulation and the Waves (12-11, 5-4) beat the Lions (8-15, 2-7) in overtime in Los Angeles.

Kessler Edwards, Kameron’s younger brother, added 17 points for Pepperdine.

Kameron Edwards made a jumper and a layup and then he and Colbey Ross each hit 1 of 2 free throws as the Waves scored the first six points in OT. Jonathan Dos Anjos made two foul shots and after Edwards again made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Eli Scott’s layup trimmed LMU’s deficit to 68-65 with a minute to go. Dos Anjos had a steal and a dunk to make it a one-point game with 45.9 seconds left, but after Kameron Edwards missed a layup, Scott missed a potential winning 3 as time expired.

Santa Clara 85, Portland 61: Keshawn Justice had 17 points, leading five Santa Clara players in double figures as the visiting Broncos (18-6, 5-4) easily defeated the Pilots (9-15, 1-8).

Jaden Bediako added 13 points for the Broncos. Tahj Eaddy and DJ Mitchell chipped in 12 apiece, and Trey Wertz had 11.

Isaiah White had 15 points for the Pilots, who have lost seven straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 14 points and eight rebounds. JoJo Walker had 12 points.

Pacific 66, San Diego 58: Jahbril Price-Noel came off the bench to score 16 points, leading the Tigers (17-8, 5-4) over the Toreros (8-16, 1-8) in Stockton, California.

Broc Finstuen had 11 points for Pacific. Jahlil Tripp added six rebounds. Amari McCray had 11 rebounds.

Braun Hartfield scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Toreros. Finn Sullivan added 11 points.