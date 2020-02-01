Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga trails host San Francisco at halftime

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1, 8-0) visit the San Francisco Dons (16-7, 5-3) today at War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 1. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Second half

15:28 – San Francisco 45, Gonzaga 39: Slow start to the second-half for both teams offensively.

Gonzaga was called for three fouls on the offensive end. Filip Petrusev was called for two fouls, a charge and a push, and Drew Timme was whistled for an illegal screen. GU’s two starting forwards each have three fouls.

USF has shot just 1 of 8 this half.

Halftime

San Francisco 43, Gonzaga 35: Jordan Ratinho has 12 points, Charles Minlend has 10 and USF has flustered Gonzaga as the Dons take an 8-point lead into the break.

Gonzaga has turned the ball over eight times, led by Ryan Woolridge and Corey Kispert, who each have three turnovers.

The Zags are shooting 50%, but have only attempted 24 shots. USF has attempted 35 shots, making 16. Gonzaga has also only attempted one 3-pointer, a miss. USF is 5 of 17 from 3.

Gonzaga is also getting beat on the boards as USF holds a 19-16 rebounding edge. The Dons have pulled down six offensive rebounds and turned those into 10 second-chance points. GU has zero second-chance points.

Filip Petrusev has 15 points to lead Gonzaga. Seven of Petrusev’s points have come at the free-throw line. Admon Gilder has seven points.

One positive for Gonzaga, USF is in a bit of foul trouble. Starting forwards Jimbo Lull and Josh Kunen each have three fouls.

First half

15:34 – San Francisco 12, Gonzaga 7: USF has made 5 of its first 8 shots and takes a 9-0 run into the first media timeout.

Charles Minlend has seven points on 75% shooting to lead the Dons.

The Zags opened the game strong by going right to Filip Petrusev on the block.

Petrusev, a sophomore forward who scored 31 points on Thursday at Santa Clara, beat his defender to score while drawing a foul. He has five points.

Gonzaga hasn’t scored in 2:39 and has turned the ball over three times.

11:54 – San Francisco 20, Gonzaga 12: Jordan Ratinho has eight points for USF and the Dons continue to stymie the Zags.

Ratinho is 2-of-3 from 3-pointer range as USF has connected on four 3s. Gonzaga has not attempted a shot from deep.

Filip Petrusev leads the Zags with eight points. Gonzaga has four turnovers.

7:48 – San Francisco 28, Gonzaga 20: Dons still lead by eight as the Bulldogs just keep turning the ball over.

Gonzaga has seven turnovers, led by point guard Ryan Woolridge’s three.

Due to the lack of ball control, Gonzaga has only attempted 15 shots, making eight. USF is 11-of-23 shooting.

Jordan Ratinho leads the Dons with 10 points. Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has a game-high 12 points.

3:54 – San Francisco 34, Gonzaga 25: San Francisco continues to keep the Zags on the ropes by making the hustle plays.

The Dons are creating turnovers, 7, and winning the rebounding battle, 17-12. USF has five offensive rebounds and has turned those into nine second-chance points. Gonzaga has zero second-chance points.

Starting 5

Pregame

Tillie won’t play today. He’s sitting courtside while teammates go through warmups — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) February 1, 2020

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie sidelined for USF game with ankle injury Killian Tillie didn't play in Saturday's game against San Francisco, two days after spraining his left ankle versus Santa Clara.

Key matchup

San Francisco junior Jamaree Bouyea had one of the more interesting stat lines of the season in Thursday’s win over San Diego.

The 6-foot-2, 155-pound guard had nine points, seven rebounds, six turnovers, five steals and zero assists. In the game before, Bouyea had a career-high 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one turnover in a win over BYU.

Bouyea has put together a strong season replacing All-WCC performer Frankie Ferrari at the point. He entered the week as the only WCC player to rank in the top 15 in scoring, field-goal percentage, assists, blocks, steals, assist-to-turnover ratio and minutes.

The athletic Bouyea has elevated his 3-point accuracy to 36% by hitting 8 of 15 in the last three games. He has a team-high 18 blocks, two more than 7-foot center Jimbo Lull.

It’ll be another challenging assignment for Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge, who did a nice job Thursday on Santa Clara’s Trey Wertz. Woolridge also could time on 6-1 guard Khalil Shabazz, who has scored 47 points on 15-of-20 shooting in the last two games.

“Every time I step on the court,” Woolridge said, “that’s kind of my deal, have to guard one of the best players.”

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% GU: Filip Petrusev 16.7 56.3 64.9 USF: Charles Minlend 15.0 42.4 62.9

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP GU: Filip Petrusev 7.7 5.3 2.4 USF: Jimbo Lull 7.0 4.3 2.6

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.6 1.9 31.9 USF: Jamaree Bouyea 3.6 2.3 33.5

Team stats

GU USF Points 88.9 77.2 Points allowed 66.7 69.3 Field goal% 50.8 45.4 Rebounds 41.5 36.2 Assists 17.9 12.1 Blocks 4.3 3.3 Steals 7.9 7.0 Streak Won 14 Won 2

Game preview

